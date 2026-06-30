Florida Panthers open developmental camp at Baptist Hill Training Iceplex with 24 NHL draft prospects

The Florida Panthers opened their developmental camp Monday at the Baptist Hill Training Iceplex, giving 24 current and former NHL draft picks a first look at what it means to be a Florida Panther.

The 4-day camp features 11 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 5 goaltenders competing for roster consideration. The 24-man prospect roster includes Panthers selections from each of the club's previous 6 NHL drafts, as well as additional invitees.

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Florida Panthers open developmental camp with 24 NHL prospects

The intimate group size was intentional, according to the coaching staff.

"It's a more intimate group that was done on purpose for us. To get to know the kids," a Panthers staff member said.

One prospect who stood out early was Seamus Ignativicius, the 40th overall pick of this year's draft, who sat front and center during team meetings.

"That's who I am. I always try to be first. I think just my character," Ignativicius said.

Ignativicius said he quickly learned the Panthers are serious about preparation.

"What the Panthers draftee, you learned early on, is that this team is serious about preparation. They're serious about the stuff that they do. Their game is quick. So no, not a lot of rest. I think that's a good thing if you want to get better," Ignativicius said.

Also drawing attention was Luis Antoine Denault, the Panthers' seventh-round pick and a 6-foot-8 goaltender, who said he may pursue the college route to develop his game but plans to carry the lessons from this week forward.

"It's a lot with coordination, trying to get my whole body to move together and. Yeah, playing basketball growing up really helped, but I still have a lot of years to develop," Denault said.

The developmental camp runs through Thursday at the Baptist Hill Training Iceplex.

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