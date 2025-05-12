Florida Panthers looking for series lead after 2-game win streak

Nothing better than a series that has everything.

At first, the Cats looked to be on the brink of elimination at the start of Game 3, and now they’re heading into Game 5 all tied up.

Panthers looking for series lead after 2-game win streak

An overtime win seemed to snap these Panthers back in action.

There was a night and day difference in the start from Game 3 to Game 4.

So much so, that the Florida Panthers kept the Toronot Maple Leafs off the board.

That’s only the second time in this year’s playoffs that Toronto has been held scoreless.

As they get ready for Game 5, the Panthers seem eager to close the door on the Maple Leafs.

“Both teams flip flopped pressure in the first four games,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “We start there, they get the two— those are big. They get their business done. Pressure was all on us, because you don’t want to go down three to any of these eight teams that are left. So now I think it’s just flat and it’s all energy. There’s no pressure coming into this next game. It’s all energy.”

It’s important to note that Aleksander Barkov stated after the game that he was OK after that big hit as time was winding down.

Panthers and Maple Leafs will take the ice in Toronto on Wednesday for Game 5 at 7 p.m.

Then, Game 6 will be right back in Sunrise as the Panthers will either look to claim the series or even things back up.