WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with some of the youngest Florida Panthers fans at the WPTV studios in West Palm Beach this week.

About 20 members of the Florida Panthers Kids Club toured the station with their parents.

Florida Panthers Kids Club visits WPTV studio

Newsroom staff lit up the studio with the Panthers 360 logo that’s used for the weekly taping of the show.

Mike talked Panthers hockey with the youngsters, all wearing their favorite Panthers shirts and jerseys.

The fans learned how newscasts are operated, and they were very interested in the green screen where the WPTV meteorologists deliver their forecast.

The Florida Panthers Kids Club membership includes concession stand discounts, access to special merchandise, kids club events and more.

To learn more about the club, click here.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!