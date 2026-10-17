Florida Panthers host fifth annual 'Pink in the Rink' night to honor breast and cervical cancer survivors

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers' fifth annual "Pink in the Rink" Night returned to Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday during a home game against the Seattle Kraken, honoring those who have battled breast and cervical cancer and the medical professionals working to treat the diseases and find a cure.

Bill Zito, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Florida Panthers, said the cause resonates with everyone.

"It's all of us, literally all of us." Zito said. "It has a personal touch for everybody. I just met you. I don't know who it is. I don't know the situation, but as I'm describing this to you right now, you're thinking of someone. That's right. Yeah, everybody. That's the thing everybody." Zito said.

Zito said everyone has been impacted by cancer in one way or another — including his own family.

"My wife, Julie, is a breast cancer survivor and is very active in fundraising,” Zito said. “There will be a day when cancer doesn't exist. There's lots of really virtuous, smart people ready to work. They just need funding and that's where we come in." Zito said.

"Pink in the Rink" Night extends beyond fundraising, it also raise awareness for cancer research ans shares the resources available for families who are impacted by challenges a cancer diagnosis brings with it.

"A wonderful celebration of not just fundraising, but of awareness, empathy, and spirit. Spirit for the fight." Zito said.

Florida Panthers

Before puck drop, Baptist Health Cancer Care offered their MammoVan, where people at the game could learn more from cancer care staff. The Panthers also held a Rose Moment on the ice, honoring both survivors and those actively fighting cancer.

Specialty "Pink in the Rink" jerseys were up for auction, with the proceeds going toward the Promise Fund.

"I mean, they do everything from, I mean, they organize Ubers to get people to hospice. They find programs for people who don't have insurance. Whatever it is you need, they'll find a way for you to get treatment to get healthy." Zito said.

Fans at the game also received handheld fans — a functional and symbolic item for those going through cancer treatment. The idea came from one of the Panthers staff Juliana David.

"In the course of treatment, frequently patients will go through hot flashes or become very warm. So it was an interesting item to provide the fan. So it's not only functional for the patient, it's functional actually living in South Florida because it's so warm. Of course. But it's also symbolic and it's a reminder of how impactful this night is and how important it is," Zito said.

As game attendees wave and use there pink fans, Zito hopes it will serve as a reminder.

"So every time you look at your little fan, you think someone's going through chemo, someone's going through treatment and they're using this. And so that connection It can bring every fan just a little bit of a reminder, a little bit of a reminder of why we're doing Pick at the Rink this evening." Zito said.