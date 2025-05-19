Florida Panthers heading to North Carolina for Game 1 against Hurricanes

Once again, the Florida Panthers are moving on to the Eastern Conference finals for the third straight year.

This, after dismantling the Maple Leafs in game 7, to move on.

It was a battle the whole series, but the Panthers fought hard and would show their strength on the road to wrap the series up 4-3.

Play-by-play announcer for the Florida Panthers Steve Goldstein spoke with us on Monday, to give his opinion on the past series.

“Panthers always say, you build a team with the anticipation we’re gonna have to play Game 7,” said Goldstein. “If it ends sooner, that’s fine. I will tell you this, being in Toronto, they were so calm and cool in those 48 hours between six and seven, and there was no doubt in their mind that they were gonna win that game.”

It looks like the players agree.

A tough series, that now has prepared them for first two road games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Cats know it’ll be a fight all the way through, if they want to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive.

“I remember every single game against them for past many years have been really tough,” said Aleksander Barkov. “So, it’s really hard to play against these guys, and they know it, and we know it, so it’s gonna be a really fun, hard series. Really looking forward to that.”

The Panthers take the ice on Tuesday with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.