Florida Panthers dance team brings the energy to each home game and has a tie to Palm Beach County

SUNRISE, Fla. — When you go to a Florida Panthers game, you can feel the excitement from not only the players on the ice, but also the fans in the stands. And one group who helps get the fans hyped is the dance team.

We went behind the scenes with the dancers and found a special connection to Palm Beach County.

"I love connecting with the audience, whether that's the fanbase or people visiting," Panthers dancer Sydney Raffellini said. "It's super exciting to bring an energy and love that you're doing."

"Because of the people that walk through these doors and the people that work here every single day, that's what fuels our energy inside and outside," Panthers dancer Sierra Taylor said.

The team spirit that fans see was carefully crafted by dance team coach Megan McCutcheon.

"I was a dancer my whole life. I was a competitive dancer growing up in Miami. I trained in all different styles of dance, and I've just fallen in love with it from the start," McCutcheon said.

About three years ago, the dance team received a makeover.

They hired a new group of dancers and a top-of-the-line coach, but they needed one thing: an entertainment specialist.

"I'm that point of contact after the coach to basically guide them with tee-shirt tosses, where they need to be and being there for them at watch parties," entertainment specialist Rools Conseillant said.

Conseillant is a Boynton Beach native. Since he was a child, cheer and dance were a staple of his life, so when he got the job with the Panthers, it was a no-brainer.

"For me to use my personality here, it doesn't even feel like a job. I come here, and I forget about everything at home," Conseillant said. "I just love being here. This is home for me."

The dance team helps set the tone for every watch party and home game. It's an honor these dancers don't take for granted.

"We love to continuing to bring that positive energy and that positive spirit, and showing up and showing our boys when they're away that hey, we're here for you, and we're winners too," Panthers dancer Hayley Princz said.