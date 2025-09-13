LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Kids laced up their spikes Saturday morning and hung out with team members from the Florida Panthers as part of the "Try Hockey for Free" program, designed for children ages 5-9 who want to learn the sport for the first time.

The free program took place at Palm Beach Skate Zone in Lake Worth, bringing the Panthers' outreach efforts to South Florida families.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Florida Panthers bring free hockey program to Lake Worth kids

"It's pretty awesome because of the success that the Panthers have had; we've been able to reach out to a lot more kids, families, and a lot more people getting interested in the sport," said Matt Key, the Palm Beach Skate Zone instructor.

The program stems from a recent partnership between the Panthers and the "Try Ice Hockey For Free" initiative.

"For us to be able to put this on and let them come out and let them try the sport for free and get them interested, and it's a great way to introduce them to the world of hockey and skating," Key said.

Those who develop a liking for the sport are welcome to join Palm Beach Skate Zone's learn-to-skate classes.

Nine-year-old Hailey Schatz was among the participants who found the experience engaging.

"It's really cool that I can go on the ice and skate and hit pucks," Schatz said.

While Schatz says she's not the biggest hockey fan, she found the program fun.

Fellow newcomer Jackson Lee discovered the sport's demanding nature.

"I learned that it's a hard sport and it's not easy," Lee said.