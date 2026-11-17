WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — At 22 games played, the Florida Panthers are a quarter of the way through their regular season.

The Panthers have 27 points, tied with Boston for the first Eastern Conference wild card spot.

WATCH: Florida Panthers are one-fourth done with their season. Where do they stand?

Florida Panthers are one-fourth of the way through their regular season. Where do they stand?

The Panthers are currently playing without Captain Alexander Barkov and Brad Marchand.

After a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars Sunday night, here’s what Matthew Tkachuk said about the team’s performance so far this season.

“Fine, you know, it's been OK, some good and some bad, but we're in the fight. That's all you can ask for, and I can promise you it's going to be a fight to the end of this with the division," Tkachuk told reporters.

Tkachuk is having one of the best starts of a season in his career with 5 goals and 25 assists.

WPTV Panthers anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds, who's covered the Panthers for two decades.

Trim asked Reynolds who his pick would be for first-quarter team MVP.

“Seth Jones has been absolutely elite for this team. For me, even with a lot of great statistical numbers, leadership performances, all those things — Seth Jones, far and away the most important player for the Panthers to date,” Reynolds told Trim.

Jones is tied for second on the Panthers with 23 points, notching 20 assists and 3 goals.

Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers visit Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Oilers are a team the Panthers are familiar with as they beat them two times in recent years in the Stanley Cup Final.

This season, Edmonton is off to a hot start.

They have 35 points, which is currently the most in the Western Conference.

Through 22 games, Oilers center Connor McDavid has 12 goals and 41 assists.

McDavid recently matched former Edmonton captain Wayne Gretzky as the fastest player to 40 assists in a season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The game will air locally on The Spot – South Florida.