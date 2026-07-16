Florida Panthers announce 2026-27 regular-season schedule

Road Warriors to Start the Season

The Florida Panthers are set to begin their 2026-27 NHL regular season campaign on the road, taking on four Western Conference opponents in what promises to be an exciting start to the new season.

The Panthers will open against the 2026 Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29, marking a marquee matchup to begin the year. The road trip continues with stops in San Jose (Oct. 1), Anaheim (Oct. 4), and Los Angeles (Oct. 6).

Home Opener Against Minnesota

After their four-game road swing, the Cats will return to South Florida for their highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. when they welcome the Minnesota Wild to Amerant Bank Arena.

The dates are set.



View our full 2026/27 schedule NOW » https://t.co/gebKxNAwQr pic.twitter.com/9Hawcb6x9B — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 16, 2026

Holiday Hockey Highlights

The Panthers have several exciting stretches planned for the 2026-27 season:

Holiday Schedule: December will be particularly busy with seven home games, including four special holiday matchups to close out 2026:

Dec. 21 vs. St. Louis Blues

Dec. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Dec. 28 vs. Nashville Predators

Dec. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Extended Homestands: Fans will enjoy two consecutive five-game homestands - the first running Dec. 19-30 and the second from March 2-12.

How to Watch

Don't miss any of the action from the season-opening road trip! Games will be broadcast on: Scripps Sports (WSFL: The Spot – South Florida 39, WHDT: The Spot – South Florida 9) or fans can subscribe to PanthersPlus.tv for less than $1 per game.

Key Schedule Facts:

March will be the busiest home month with 8 games

13 Saturday home games scheduled

Three afternoon games including matinee matchups in December, January, and February

Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Schedule for the complete 2026-27 schedule and FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch for viewing information.

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