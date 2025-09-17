Florida Panthers aim for historic 3-peat as training camp opens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers spent their summer celebrating their second-straight Stanley Cup championship. Now, it's back to work.

WPTV was at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday as the team met with the media to discuss defending their title.

Florida Panthers hold media day as training camp kicks off

Training camp begins on Thursday, with the Panthers' first preseason game on Sunday in Nashville against the Predators.

The Panthers entered training camp with championship expectations and a singular focus: becoming the first NHL team in more than 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cups.

Players, coaches and front office personnel all share the same motivation as they begin preparations for what could be a historic season.

"It's not about defending the cup, it's just winning it," Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov said.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the team's unwavering commitment to their championship goal.

"That's our goal, and we're going to fight for that goal every day," Ekblad said.

Could Panthers become 'modern-day dynasty'?

However, the team faces uncertainty regarding star forward Matthew Tkachuk's availability. General Manager Bill Zito confirmed Tkachuk underwent surgery following an injury sustained during the NHL's Four Nations Face-Off in February.

While Zito wouldn't provide a specific timeline for Tkachuk's return, he expressed confidence in the recovery process.

"Anticipate him being out Decemberish, but don't hold me to it," Zito said.

Despite the Tkachuk situation, the Panthers made significant moves to retain key talent. Three of the NHL offseason's biggest names met with media throughout the day: Ekblad, Brad Marchand and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett all returned to South Florida.

The signings surprised many, including some of the players themselves.

"I honestly didn't think there was a chance of it happening. I did not expect to be a Panther this year," Marchand said.

Marchand also expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with teammates he had grown close to during their championship run.

"Benny and Eky were two of the guys I got closest with on the team, so I was thrilled that they were coming back," Marchand said.

The Panthers face a tall challenge in pursuing a third title, but their experience both on and off the ice provides what many consider the perfect foundation to start their historic quest.

