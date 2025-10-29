Fan creates spooky Florida Panthers-themed front yard Halloween display

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In a unique celebration of Florida Panthers hockey and Halloween, Todd Menard created an elaborate front yard display that's capturing attention in his Boca Raton neighborhood.

WATCH BELOW:

Menard's Halloween decorations feature a hockey-themed graveyard commemorating the Panthers' Stanley Cup championship run, showcasing the team's path to victory in a creative and spooky way.

The detailed display includes grave markers for every team the Panthers defeated during last year's Stanley Cup run, along with analysts who predicted against the team.

Like many parents who create holiday displays, Menard received encouragement from his kids to bring the concept to life.

"This idea wasn't even my idea, this was my kids' idea. They saw a meme where the Panthers were doing a dance, a coffin dance, with the Oilers logo and they were like, 'Hey, we should do that, dad,'" Menard said. "It just came from there and I started putting it together in my head and this is where we're at."

The centerpiece of the display features a group of skeletons carrying a coffin with the Edmonton Oilers logo, commemorating the Panthers' Stanley Cup Final victory over the two-time finalist.

Neighbors have come to expect Menard's creative decorations, with many saying he outdid himself again this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!