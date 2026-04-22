SUNRISE, Fla. — With the Florida Panthers' season officially done, the massive sheet of ice at Amerant Bank Arena had to go somewhere.

WPTV's Mike Trim, who anchors Panthers coverage and hosts Panthers 360, got an inside look Monday as crews dismantled the rink.

WATCH:

Crews remove ice at Amerant Bank Arena after Panthers season comes to an end

More than a dozen workers spent hours chopping, stamping and clearing away the ice that's been home to the Panthers all season long. The chunks were swept outside to melt away, leaving crews to clean up what was left behind.

Don't worry, Panthers fans – the ice will be back. A fresh sheet gets installed in September, just in time for the team's first preseason home game.

Trim also wrapped up the final Panthers 360 episode of the season while at Amarant Bank Arena. The show has followed the team everywhere this year – from the Baptist Health Ice Plex, all the way to Milan for Olympics coverage, and of course, plenty of action at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers 360 isn't going away completely this summer— Look for a special NHL draft episode and a mid-season update before the show returns full-time next season.

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!