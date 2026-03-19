WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Save the Florida Panther Day is Saturday, March 21st and WPTV's Panthers 360 team decided to have some fun with the Palm Beach Zoo to celebrate.

WPTV Morning Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim has become very familiar with the Panthers players this season, so the staff at the Palm Beach Zoo helped him learn about the traits of an actual Panther and see if they describe our favorite players on the ice.

WATCH:

Comparing real Florida panther traits to your favorite Panther hockey players

“Sassy” is the resident Florida Panther at the Palm Beach Zoo and served as the backdrop for Trim’s questions with Zoo staff member Amy Celestina.

Trim asked Celestina, “Have you ever compared the animals to any sports teams?

Celestina replied, “We have compared them to like, different personalities.”

The first trait Celestina identified was speed.

“(Panthers) are very fast," Celestina said. "They run about 35 to 40 miles an hour in like a sprint, so that is amazing the amount that they can do."

Mackie Samoskevich is consistently one of the fastest Florida Panthers— skating a top speed of more than 23 miles per hour this season.

Next, Celestina said they're stealthy and quiet while hunting for prey.

Gustav Forsling might not be flashy, but his slapshot topped 100 miles per hour this season, and he’s ready to pounce on defense when the other team is making a move.

“(Panthers) do like these little chirping noises," Celestina said. "They can also hiss and growl, but those are the noises that the vocalizations make.”

Chirping is a hockey term for players talking to each other, you know, and to opposing teammates.

One of the best chirpers in the game? Florida Panther Brad Marchand.

His way of talking to the opposing team and getting under his opponents' skin is well known. Matthew Tkachuk is well known for this as well.

Panthers are known to be very defensive and territorial of their cubs. This could describe Panthers Winger Jonah Gadjovich.

If an opposing player takes a shot at one of Gadjovich's teammates, it’s a good bet that within minutes, they’re getting a visit from “Gadjy”.

“As (Panthers) are teaching their cubs everything, after about 1 year and a half or two years later, she walks away and never comes back, because she's taught them everything they need to know at that point," Celestina said.

When the Panthers' captain, Alexsander Barkov, was out this season with a knee injury, Anton Lundell stepped in.

With near career-best points, Lundell has lived up to his nickname: Baby Barky.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!