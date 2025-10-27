Brooklyn native becomes diehard Florida Panthers fan since moving to Palm Beach County

SUNRISE, Fla. — The beauty in sports is that you find a team to root for and you ride and die with them.

In 2019, this is what happened to Joe Fischetti when he moved to Palm Beach County and began supporting the Florida Panthers. He said not only did he find a great team to root for, but also found family among the team's fans.

Since his childhood in Brooklyn, hockey has been a part of Fischetti's life.

"I played roller hockey my entire life, and then I played ice hockey as a young adult," said Fischetti.

Six years ago, he and his wife left the Big Apple for a life-changing move to Palm Beach County.

"I moved down to Florida in 2019 during COVID-19, and I came to a hockey game," said Fischetti.

That team he watched was the Florida Panthers, and from the second he stepped foot in Amerant Bank Arena, the cats clawed at his heartstrings.

"In 2020, they were the comeback Cats, and every game they were behind and they came back to win, so it was always exciting," said Fischetti.

The excitement Fischetti felt from the Cats was an out-of-body experience, and for the past five years, he's been a season ticket holder watching the team's ups and downs.

"You used to come to a Boston vs. Panthers game or a Rangers vs. Panthers game, and it was 50/50 (supporting the visiting team). Those days are over," said Fischetti.

In the past three years, the Cats have appeared in three straight Stanley Cups, winning two straight.

That has brought excitement to the Fischetti household.

"It's been incredible, the magic of the last three years of going to the finals and winning, and we're going to win it again," Fischetti said.

Being a season ticket holder, the recent championships have given him a first-class seat to the championship experience.

Fellow Panthers fans have become like family to him and his wife.

"My wife and I were looking for something to fill our day and fill our nights. We stumbled across the Panthers at the perfect time. They're winners, and this is our life, and we surround ourselves with hockey. Hey, Sunrise is a destination now, definitely a hockey destination," said Fischetti.

