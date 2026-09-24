FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers preseason is underway, and one of the biggest storylines is new acquisition Brady Tkachuk — a star in his own right and the younger brother of Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Brady, the former captain of the Ottawa Senators, sat down with WPTV anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim to talk about joining South Florida's roster.

WATCH: Brady Tkachuk joins Panthers, says family bond with brother Matthew makes South Florida special

Brady Tkachuk interview with WPTV Panthers Anchor Mike Trim

When asked how it feels to be in South Florida, Brady kept it simple.

"It's pretty special. It's been awesome down here so far," Brady said.

Beyond hockey, Brady said the opportunity to raise his family near his brother's is something he does not take lightly.

"You know, our families, it's just, you know, our kids growing up together and, uh, you know, for my kids seeing, um, you know, Matthew and Ellie a lot and then the same thing for, for Millie seeing us that just gonna be so special that you know we're not going to take a second for granted," Brady said.

General manager Bill Zito has expressed confidence that Brady will fit seamlessly into the Panthers' lineup. Brady appears to share that outlook, pointing to the team's depth as a strength.

"Yeah, I mean, I think for, for me it's the only thing that, that matters is the 2 points for our team and, and I think that. Everybody in that room can be saying the same thing. So, um, on any given night we have such a deep, great team that a guy can step up and produce," Brady said.

Coming in as a former captain and offensive focal point, Brady was asked whether putting up personal points remains a priority. His answer pointed squarely to the team.

As for comparisons to his older brother Matthew — widely regarded as one of the game's elite players — Brady deflected any suggestion that he has the edge.

"He's, he's the biggest motivator. Just see how great that he is that, you know, if I'm to be half the player that he is, I'd be, I'd be very lucky," Brady said.

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