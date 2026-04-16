'BITTERSWEET': Florida Panthers fans reflect as the season comes to a close

SUNRISE, Fla. — Almost 20,000 Florida Panthers hockey fans packed Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise Wednesday night for the team's final game of the season.

WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with many fans, including those from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

WATCH:

'BITTERSWEET': Panthers fans reflect on season during the team's final game

Trim caught up with the Florida Panthers 'Muscle Fan', Rob Veglia, who reflected on the team's great achievements over the past few seasons.

"If you had told me three years ago that you'd have two Stanley Cups, three final appearances, and miss the playoffs the next year— I'd take it," Veglia said.

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Soctt Huntley made the drive from Jupiter for the final game. Huntley was also able to see the Panthers in action in Milan for the Olympics.

"It's a little bittersweet. I love the team, it'll be weird what we're gonna do this summer," Huntley said. "I have no idea with all my free time, but we can't wait for next year."

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Although the team not making it into the playoffs is not ideal, loyal fans like Maria Charles, who drives to each home game from Port St. Lucie, are looking at the bright side.

"Now I have no excuse as to why I shouldn't clean my house," Charles said.

The Panthers closed out the season on a high note, beating the Detroit Red Wings 8-1.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!