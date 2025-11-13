Behind the scenes of sights and sounds inside Amerant Bank Arena during Florida Panthers games

SUNRISE, Fla. — Some call him the maestro of Florida Panthers game day.

Mike Masino controls the sights and sounds inside Amerant Bank Arena as the vice president of game entertainment and operations.

Masino spoke with WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 Host Mike Trim at the arena to gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on the job he has held for three years.

Every second counts in Masino's role, where he is responsible for providing music, videos and coordinating dances with the team and mascot through the end of each home game. He says that 80% of what he does is scripted, and the rest is capturing those moments like game-changing goals or saves.

“If I find a time where the crowd may be a little pensive, and we need to draw a little energy out of them— whether it’s through great highlights, whether it’s through noise graphics or a perfectly timed pump video in that moment— we want to make sure that we’re always ready and we have content ready to capitalize on those huge moments,” Masino said.

A huge upgrade this hockey season that Panthers fans will notice is the new arena scoreboard, renovated to have a 180% larger display, along with upgrades to every LED screen.

