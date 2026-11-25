FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — "They're both in."

Those three words from Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice Wednesday morning could shift the balance of power in the NHL Atlantic Division and beyond.

Panthers ready for Ottawa Senators and potential return of Barkov, Marchand

Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand will both be in Wednesday's Panthers lineup against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena.

After missing all of last season to a right knee injury, Barkov returned to the Panthers lineup this season only to injure his left knee in the second game. Marchand was injured the following game.

Neither has played since their injuries.

"Pretty excited. Some of it's just the excitement of the unknown. We have no idea what we'll look like with both these guys in the lineup. Our core guys haven't played together since June of 2025," Maurice said.

Maurice is referring to a timeframe when that core of Panthers, most of whom are still on the team, won the second straight Stanley Cup championship.

"It almost feels like the season starts tonight. Two guys will make you better over the long haul in a game like tonight," Maurice said.

Barkov is the Florida Panthers franchise all-time points leader.

Marchand has scored 452 goals and played in 1,154 games in a Hall of Fame-worthy career to this point.

The puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will air on WPTV and The Spot South Florida.