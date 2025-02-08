8 Florida Panthers players to compete in 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — While many NHL athletes are gearing up for a much-anticipated break, eight Florida Panthers players are gearing up for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament beginning Feb. 12.

The round-robin tournament consists of 92 players total, representing four nations— Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States. Players participating this year from the Panthers include Aleksander Barkov, who will be representing Finland, Matthew Tkachuk with the United States.

Panthers player Gustav Forsling will be representing his home country of Sweden, and is excited to play alongside payers he looked up to when he was younger.

"There's so many good players on our team," Forsling said. "Guys I've been watching growing up, so that'll be cool."

WATCH: 8 Panthers players prepare to play in 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

The Panthers have one more regular season game, on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, before the tournament.

"We just have to be on our toes all the time, they're a highly skilled offensive team," Barkov said. "They make plays, score on plays, and take chances, and you have to be aware of that."

The United States is scheduled to play Finland Feb. 13, Canada Feb. 15 and Sweden Feb. 17. The championship game will be on Feb. 20.

"It for sure will be exciting and not something you get to do every day,” Barkov said.