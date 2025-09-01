Hobe Sound Tennis Center, Club at Quail Ridge, Palm Beach Gardens Tennis and Pickleball Center honored by USTA

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — There's always a lot of local interest when Delray Beach native Coco Gauff is competing in one of tennis' Grand Slam tournaments.

3 local tennis centers honored by USTA

The Hobe Sound Tennis Center was among those honored in the category of "small private facilities."

"I feel like tennis is an all-around sport you can play throughout adulthood," Lynne Andreades, the founder of the Hobe Sound Tennis Center, said.

Andreades used to drive from her home in Martin County down to Palm Beach County to play.

Sensing the need for a place closer to home, she founded the tennis center.

It was one of 45 facilities around the country just honored by the USTA.

"It's been awesome, the growth and potential that is here," Andreades told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman.

The Hobe Sound Tennis Center is one of the only private facilities in the area where the public is allowed to play.

Andreades, who says she was steered away from the game as a child, wants to provide opportunities for local children, hosting a summer camp thanks to donations.

Director of Tennis Fernando Ochoa said opening this past May, when the snowbirds were leaving, was a definite challenge.

"We had a great response from the community," Ochoa said. "We're around 200 members right now."

Andreades said the USTA recognition validates what they're doing as a new club.

The Hobe Sound Tennis Center was one of a handful of tennis centers in our area to get the USTA recognition.

The Palm Beach Gardens Tennis and Pickleball Center received an award in the category of "Public Courts: Large Tennis Centers," and The Club at Quail Ridge in Boynton Beach was honored among the "Large Private Facilities."

There are also pickleball courts at the Hobe Sound Tennis Center, but the operators at the nonprofit want to emphasize that tennis is in the title for a reason.

"You learn a lot of personal growth skills," Andreades said. "It gives you a lot of energy. It just provides a microcosm for life."