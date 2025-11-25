William T. Dwyer High School boys golf team caps undefeated season with state championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Every few years, a rare feat happens, like a baseball player winning a triple crown, a basketball player scoring 100 points or a high school golf team going undefeated.

This year, the William T. Dwyer High School boys golf team did the unthinkable by claiming the 3A FHSAA State Championship and not losing a match.

Dwyer High boys golf team goes undefeated, wins state title

"We were undefeated all season," said senior Wylie Inman.

Florida is a hotbed for top-level golfers, but honestly, if you watched Dwyer last year, you would've never expected this year to be great.

"We did alright. The team wasn't that great (last year)," junior Tankhun Ritthisorn said.

The rocky 2024 season was due to the team featuring several underclassmen and a new head coach, Eric Fasone, but this team and coach weren't OK with losing.

"On the weekends, they're golfing. During practices, they take it seriously. They live, breathe and eat golf," Fasone said.

That dedication to the game showed as the boys won every round this season and earned the top seed in the FHSAA 3A Playoffs.

"We cut it close in districts, but we dominated regionals and state," Inman said.

It was at the state championship in Lake County earlier this month that the team ran into its first real challenge — cold weather.

On day two of the finals, cold weather caused a 90-minute delay.

However, when Dwyer hit the greens, it was business as usual as the boys won the school's first golf state championship.

"It was great for the team and individual players," Ritthisorn said.

"It was the biggest goal I had, and to get a ring and state championship and the first one for Dwyer, it's honestly a dream," said Inman.

"This is nothing that I could have ever dreamed of, and to see it happen, and the boys I was surrounded by to make it happen, just made it an unreal experience,” said Fasone.

After winning the state championship, Inman signed to play at the University of South Florida, and Ritthisorn became a wanted man on the recruiting trail.

"Winning a state championship has brought me many opportunities for colleges to look at me. I'm looking at Florida," Ritthisorn said.

Not a bad accomplishment for a group of underdogs.