The Park golf course officially opens in West Palm Beach with lush greenery, new technology

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golf fans, it's time to celebrate. The Park golf course in West Palm Beach is officially open.

City officials and course leadership held a ceremony Monday morning to open the new course located on the south end of the city.

"This might be the prettiest course I've ever been on," golfer Jeurel Johnson said.

Pretty is an understatement.

The park, which is on the site of the old West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course, is officially open and features state-of-the-art facilities for all your golf needs and wants.

Aside from the lush greenery and new and improved technology, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said this will also bring joy for years to come.

"We have no idea how many lives will be transformed, but I can guarantee people will be coming back and saying, 'If it were not for the park, they wouldn't [have] the success that they are,'" James said. "That's what it's all about … for generations to come."

The city hopes the golf course will shape the next generation of golfers, like Sara Valentine, a 10-year-old with her eyes on the prize.

"I'm excited to play here because the mayor is here, and I want to show off my skills," Sara said. "I like golf because it's always challenging, and it's an individual sport, so I don't need a team. It all relies on me, and I kinda like that."

Former Superintendent Joe Sellars previously worked at the course for decades. For him, this is a full-circle moment.

"There's not a day that I'd come here and didn't see the entire golf course," Sellars said. "I looked at everything. I wanted to see why that didn't look good or something like that, but I made sure it looked good at the end of the day."

But on this special occasion, all eyes were on him. He did the kickoff tee for this new chapter of this course.

Now he looks ahead to what's next.

"I'm happy with where it's at," Sellars said. "I think the best is yet to come."

Jeurel Johnson, 13, is also excited about the future. He loves any chance he gets to golf.

"My excitement to play out here was pretty prominent because I was going to hit a shot," Johnson said. "I was just excited about that.”

Bookings are now open to play at The Park. Visit their website to sign up.