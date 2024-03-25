PopStroke location near PBIA to feature restaurant, 6 jumbotron screens, outdoor beer garden

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new golf and entertainment experience is expected to open later this year in West Palm Beach.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the newest PopStroke location near the Palm Beach International Airport.

PopStroke, which opened a location in Delray Beach last year, features two 18-hole putting courses built entirely of synthetic turf that incorporate fairways, bunkers and rough.

PopStroke Visitors to the PopStroke location in West Palm Beach will be able to take a dip in a rooftop pool.

This venue will also include a two-story restaurant and lounge overlooking the two putting greens with views of Palm Beach International Airport.

In addition to the restaurant, sushi bar and club, the location will have multiple bars, a rooftop pool, six jumbotron screens for movie night watch parties, an outdoor beer garden with games like cornhole and foosball and an outdoor children's playground.

PopStroke representatives said they will offer guests luggage storage and run a complimentary shuttle service to and from the airport.

PopStroke The PopStroke location in West Palm Beach will feature a second-floor lounge.

The new location is expected to open at the end of 2024.

PopStroke is headquartered in Jupiter and is partnered with Tiger Woods and TaylorMade. They currently have 11 locations across Florida, Texas, Arizona, Alabama, and South Carolina. According to the PopStroke website, a location in Wellington is also in the works and set to open in 2025.