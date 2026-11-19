PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — When you think about professional golf, you probably think about the players, their swings and maybe even the equipment they use. But what about the grass they play on?

Meet the WTGL 'Grass whisperer'

At the SoFi Center, home of the TGL and WTGL Golf Leagues, growing the perfect grass is a science all its own. And as I found out, one man has turned that science into a something of an art form.

"So, some of these are brand new never been used before and some of these have been used for matches,” Tanner Coffman said.

At first glance, it looks like Coffman is giving me a basic lesson in how to grow grass in the back parking lot of the SoFi Center. But as I quickly discovered, there’s a whole lot more going on than meets the eye. I was curious how long it takes to grow.

"For the height that we want it for the women, it takes about two weeks to get it to that height, for the men it’s almost double that,” Coffman said.

Coffman is the Director of Turf management for the TGL and WTGL Golf Leagues. I like to think of him as the leagues’ very own "grass whisperer." He’s responsible for growing and maintaining the grass used on the tee, fairways and in the rough. And as it turns out, keeping that grass in perfect playing condition means controlling just about everything.

"We can control just how much light it’s getting and just how much water, air—all that kind of stuff,” he said.

The league plays indoors at the SoFi Center, where most of the playing surface is artificial turf. But to make the experience as realistic as possible, players tee off and hit from real grass on the fairways and in the rough. And yes, even the bunkers have sand. But this isn’t your ordinary backyard grass. It’s a special variety of Bermuda grass called Tahoma 31.

"We chose the Tahoma 31, because it does have a little bit more longevity into the winter months,” Coffman said.

The grass comes from a sod farm in North Carolina and is grown and maintained in trays. The league has 33 trays for the season, 20 for the fairways and 13 for the rough. Each match starts with four trays, but sometimes they’ll go through as many as 12. And there’s a good reason for that.

"You got to think, we have practices the morning before, you have warm-ups right before the match and then a lot of teams like to come in the day before to do some practice,” he said.

For the "grass whisperer," growing the perfect grass is one thing. But seeing how people react to his hard work, that’s what really makes his day.

"When they reach for their phone and they want to take a photo of the grass, that’s what gives me the best feeling in the world,” Coffman said.

And if you’re wondering whether all that special grass comes with a hefty price tag, the answer is yes. We’re talking about $8 a-square-foot, compared to about a $1.50 to $2 for the sod you’d put in your own yard. Who knew growing grass could be so expensive.