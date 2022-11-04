Mayor's Veterans Golf Classic to help South Florida veterans afford housing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The tough economic times are hitting the Florida veteran population especially hard.

The number of veterans requesting housing assistance and other types of help through the Veterans Administration in West Palm Beach, has steadily increased.

“Housing has really become unaffordable for our veteran population," said Mason Youell. He handles the homeless outreach program for the Veterans Administration in West Palm Beach. “Our local veterans are being priced out of the market right now. They can no longer afford to pay their rent and that is super heartbreaking.”

The Mayor’s Veterans Golf Classic at Sandhill Crane Golf Club will be held this weekend.

The event is an attempt to raise money specifically to help South Florida veterans in need of housing help.

Organizers are hoping to raise $75,000 during the shotgun round of play. It starts Saturday morning, November 4. A silent auction will kick off Saturday and run one week after the tournament wraps up.

For more information on the Mayor’s Veterans Golf Classic at Sandhill Crane Golf Club, contact Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens at 561 630-1165.