Watch Now
SportsGolf

Actions

Golfer hits 2nd hole-in-one at Heritage Ridge Golf Club in Hobe Sound 23 years apart

'You look up the statistics and they're all over the place, one in every eight thousand,' Ted Crocker says
An 85-year-old man who hit his first hole-in-one at a golf course in Hobe Sound in January 2001, has hit his second one, at the same golf course, on the same day.
Tec Crocker Hobe Sound golfer 01242024.png
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 18:14:08-05

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Eight-five-year-old Ted Crocker is living a bit of deja vu.

"You look up the statistics and they're all over the place. One in every eight thousand," he said.

Most people, including professional golfers, rarely ever hit a hole-in-one. Crocker has the unique distinction of hitting two. Both holes-in-one were hit at Heritage Ridge Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

Here's where the story gets serendipitous. Crocker hit his first hole-in-one on Jan. 15, 2001.

Ted Crocker hole in one Hobe Sound 01242024.png
Ted Crocker shares his experiences hitting a hole-in-one on two occasions at the same golf course on the same day 23 years apart.

"Oh, gee that was on the 11th hole, 120 yards, par-3," he said. "You could see it go in. It's always fun when you watch it go in."

Twenty-three years later he hit his second hole-in-one on Jan. 15.

"6th hole, 170 yards," he said.

Bill Wobbekind was there when Crocker hit his second astonishing hole-in-one.

Bill Wobbekind Hobe Sound golf course 01242024
Bill Wobbekind explains how he witnessed Ted Crocker's first hole-in-one at at the golf course in Hobe Sound, Fla.

"I'm watching it go, watching it go and all of a sudden it hits the pin. And I said I think that went in," he said. "Either it went in, or it went way over the green and when we got up there it was in the hole."

Crocker said hitting a hole-in-one is not the reason he plays the game, though it is icing on the cake.

He said rather he has a good round or not he keeps things in perspective.

"It's fun no matter what, it's fun," he said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.