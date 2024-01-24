Golfer hits 2nd hole-in-one at Heritage Ridge Golf Club in Hobe Sound 23 years apart

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Eight-five-year-old Ted Crocker is living a bit of deja vu.

"You look up the statistics and they're all over the place. One in every eight thousand," he said.

Most people, including professional golfers, rarely ever hit a hole-in-one. Crocker has the unique distinction of hitting two. Both holes-in-one were hit at Heritage Ridge Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

Here's where the story gets serendipitous. Crocker hit his first hole-in-one on Jan. 15, 2001.

WPTV Ted Crocker shares his experiences hitting a hole-in-one on two occasions at the same golf course on the same day 23 years apart.

"Oh, gee that was on the 11th hole, 120 yards, par-3," he said. "You could see it go in. It's always fun when you watch it go in."

Twenty-three years later he hit his second hole-in-one on Jan. 15.

"6th hole, 170 yards," he said.

Bill Wobbekind was there when Crocker hit his second astonishing hole-in-one.

WPTV Bill Wobbekind explains how he witnessed Ted Crocker's first hole-in-one at at the golf course in Hobe Sound, Fla.

"I'm watching it go, watching it go and all of a sudden it hits the pin. And I said I think that went in," he said. "Either it went in, or it went way over the green and when we got up there it was in the hole."

Crocker said hitting a hole-in-one is not the reason he plays the game, though it is icing on the cake.

He said rather he has a good round or not he keeps things in perspective.

"It's fun no matter what, it's fun," he said.