WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of the greatest to ever do it, Jack Nicklaus was honored by Palm Beach Atlantic University on Tuesday, receiving the school's 2026 Lead Medal during its annual American Free Enterprise Day.

Nicklaus, often called the greatest golfer to ever play the game, was recognized in West Palm Beach.

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Golf legend Jack Nicklaus honored by Palm Beach Atlantic University

"Very nice, very nice honor, you know, Palm Beach Atlantic, being recognized in your own hometown is very special," Nicklaus said.

During the ceremony, Nicklaus shared how his original plan was to become a pharmacist but instead found success on the fairway.

"I guess I was sort of destined to be a golfer or an athlete of some kind, and golf was the one to choose, and I chose the right one for me," Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus had plenty of jokes for the crowd, including a description of his grandson's golf game and advice to golfers who find themselves stuck in a sand trap.

Eleanor Sheahan

"Play better. Don't hit it there," Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus has been a trailblazer for the sport of golf. He has won 18 majors, which is the most of all time, and has more than 70 PGA Tour wins.

While Nicklaus represents golf's legacy, Palm Beach Atlantic University also honored one golfer who is bringing a new era to the game. Grant Horvat, a golf content creator and YouTuber, was honored alongside Nicklaus and received the Companion Medal.

"It's unreal. I never thought I'd be explaining YouTube to Jack Nicklaus, so that was like, that was a hot start. I sat down, and I'm talking to Jack, and he's like, 'So what exactly do you do?'" Horvat said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Horvat is known for his popular YouTube channel, which has gained more than 1.8 million subscribers.

"As I first got into YouTube, I would then start running into people that were watching the videos and then it just became more and more and more, and it's been amazing just being able to meet people behind the screen," Horvat said.

Horvat said he wants to grow the game of golf and get more kids interested in the sport.

"I used to be scared to walk through my high school with my golf clubs because I was going to get made fun of. So it's changed a lot. So it's cool to see it grow so much, but it's also like golf is somewhat cool now," Horvat said.

The 28-year-old from Stuart is a Palm Beach Atlantic University alum.

"I'm really, I'm really honored, really humbled to get the award and get to come back to Palm Beach Atlantic," Horvat said.

Eleanor Sheahan

More and more young athletes are watching Horvat play golf. He said he will read through the comments on his videos.

"I'll go watch a video back if I played well. If I didn't play well, I try to stay out of it. But if I played well, I'll go back and watch some of the swings. We always do read through comments. You try and filter it to the best that you can. But if you see that there's a common thing that people want or they're missing in the video, it's really good to listen to your audience," Horvat said.

As for his end goal, Horvat said he wants to keep creating content for as long as he enjoys it.

"End goal, I think, for me is to create content until I don't want to anymore. I think I want to get to a point in my life where, you know, I still film videos, but it's not like I'm like I have to. I only film videos I'm super, super passionate about," Horvat said.

Two generations and two different approaches to golf — Nicklaus and Horvat — are leaving their own mark on the sport.