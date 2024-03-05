Game of golf 'has expanded tremendously' since pandemic, organization says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A day after Austin Eckroat took home $1.62 million after winning the Cognizant Classic, local golf organizations used the winner and his story to attract more eyes to the sport.

They are hoping to expand the game and bring more eyes to the sport.

Golf has always been a popular sport in Florida, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, several golf organizations said the game has gained popularity with children ages 8-9 years old.

The organization First Tee of the Palm Beaches has taught the basics of the game since 1989. However, they said more young athletes have started playing the sport in the past five years.

Darrell Bock says First Team has seen a surge in interest over the last few years.

"The game of golf has expanded tremendously in this area," Darrell Bock, the director of operations at First Tee, said. "We've seen great growth since the pandemic, probably 25% annually in our participation."

In its latest engagement stats First Tee told WPTV that as of March 5, the organization had 1,892 kids in its program — some of the highest numbers in its history. While they credit parents for signing up their children, they credit the rules of golf to keep them engaged.

"It teaches values, perseverance, honesty and integrity," Bock said. "What other sport do you know where the actual participant calls a foul or rules infractions on themselves?"

Savannah Mansueti, the manager of Operations First Tee, said she picked up the clubs in 2008 as an 8-year-old and fell in love with the game.

She said she pays it forward by teaching the sport she loves.

Savannah Mansueti says she picked up her love for the game of golf at a young age.

"It's such a cool thing to see because I was one of them," Mansueti said. "It's just looking at a mirror of myself. My younger brother is 12 years old now, and he is a participant as well."

Mansueti said golf has a bad reputation but feels its popularity will only increase as more people learn about it.

"A lot of people, they think golf is probably the most boring sport," Mansueti said. "When the kids come, it's a combination of the parents and the kids wanting to be here. They've seen the alumni come through the program. A lot of our kids get college scholarships."

Some First Tee's scholarship athletes have played for Keiser University in West Palm Beach, which partnered with First Tee to attract more junior golfers.

Peter Crocitto outlines some of the benefits of playing golf over other sports.

"With juniors, it's to get them in the game, to get them to start playing, to see what college life is like, and possibly get them to play some college golf," Peter Crocitto, the director of the Keiser University Coaching Center, said.

Keiser's Golf Coaching Center is in its third year. The university's initiative is to attract golfers from children to adults. With hundreds of youngsters in the program, they're hoping to birth the next PGA generation of PGA greats.

"Unlike most sports, golf is something that lasts forever," Crocitto said. "You can play this game into your 80s or 90s. In other sports, you may have to end your career early, but this is a game that lasts with you for life."