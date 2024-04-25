Disabled Golf Association players endure 'emotional' journey while overcoming obstacles

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Top golfers in the nation converged on Port St. Lucie this week.

But it may not have had the crowds or sponsors that fans are used to seeing at major championships.

This event was for top amateurs showcasing their skills while overcoming any obstacle in their way.

Grooved swings and cheers were on full display Wednesday at the U.S. Disabled Golf Association (USDGA) championship rounds held at PGA Golf Club's Ryder Course.

"When you put a lot of work into something, and you actually come out and see it out there, it's just so emotional," USDGA finalist Larry Celano said. "I shot my best competitive round today, and all of the work I've been putting in for the last four or five months (finally paid off.)"

WPTV Larry Celano speaks about the emotional journey he has endured to play at the U.S. Disabled Golf Association event.

Celano was shot in the spine during the invasion of Panama in 1989, leaving him paralyzed.

For years, Celano thought he would never enjoy the small joys of life, so making it to Wednesday's final round of action nearly brought him to tears.

"I've been at this for five years now, and every tournament is great, and it's more of a family than anything else," Celano said. " I know just about everybody, and it's just so much fun to come out."

Since 2018, the USDGA has provided golfers with disabilities a platform to compete at the highest level — a PGA and PING-sponsored golf event.

"We have a vision at the PGA of America that the game of golf will truly mirror the demographics of America," Sandy Cross, chief people officer of PGA America, said. "Reflecting the large population in America of individuals that have a variety of disabilities."

WPTV Rob Walden discusses how rewarding it is to compete at the Disabled Golf Association event

One of the stars of the day is longtime golfer Rob Walden, who finished second in the seniors championship.

Eight years ago, Walden lost most of his fingers on his right hand in an accident.

"It got in a model airplane propeller. It's been challenging," second-place finisher Rob Walden said. "You still have phantom pains, and you still have nerves that are firing off all the time."

Thankful for a second chance, Walden said he vowed to enjoy every moment of life.

"Being able to participate has been really cool," Walden said. "I just had a knee replacement done four months ago, so being able to come out here and compete and play pretty decently has been rewarding."