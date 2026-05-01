Cameron Young leads Cadillac Championship after bogey-free opening round at Doral

DORAL, Fla. — Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth dominated day one of the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, setting the stage for an exciting tournament in the rounds ahead.

The PGA Tour's return of the Cadillac Championship — previously known as the WGC-Cadillac Championship — drew a field stacked with top talent, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fourth-ranked Young, and Spieth.

Cameron Young leads Cadillac Championship after day one

Young, who finished in the top 3 at the Masters, found his swing early and never relinquished his lead after a bogey-free opening round, finishing at 8-under on the strength of countless successful putts.

"It was just one of those days that every mistake that I made, I was not penalized as much as I could have been. Every time a ball got near the hole, it seemed to go in today," Young said.

Spieth was also outstanding on day one, finishing at 7-under and securing a top-two spot with a grooved swing and sharp putting focus.

WPTV Jordan Spieth

2026 has been a strong year for golf, and the return of the Cadillac Championship — a signature PGA Tour event — has only added to the excitement. A first-place purse of $3.6 million is on the line as the tournament continues in the rounds ahead.

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