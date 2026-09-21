Boca Raton golfer Frankie Harris aims for PGA Tour after record-setting college career

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton native Frankie Harris is making a name for himself in professional golf, winning a Korn Ferry Tour title just months into his pro career and setting his sights on the PGA Tour.

Harris grew up with golf in his blood. His father was a professional golfer, and Harris had a club in his hands almost from birth.

WATCH BELOW: Boca Raton golfer sets sights on PGA Tour

Boca Raton golfer sets sights on PGA Tour

"I had a golf club in my hands at a very young age. My father was a professional golfer," Harris said.

He began his golf journey around age 8, quickly making a name for himself as a junior golfer.

"I stacked up a lot of wins as a junior golfer. I've kind of always known deep down that I had something pretty special," Harris said.

Harris went on to win several national and local tournaments before entering high school at Boca Raton, where he discovered a new dimension of the game.

"Golf is an individual sport, so having teammates and playing for something bigger than yourself was something pretty interesting to me," Harris said.

His dominance continued at the high school level, where he won regionals, qualified for state and earned player of the year honors.

After one year at Auburn, Harris transferred to the University of South Carolina, where he built a dynasty, setting school records over his college career.

"To stack up six wins throughout my career, there was definitely a special thing," Harris said.

After graduating, Harris turned pro and wasted no time making an impact. He won a Korn Ferry Tour title just months into his professional career, shooting a historic round in the process.

"Kind of reached my flow state. I never shot a 59 before, and I was fortunate to do that on Sunday," Harris said.

His 12-under 59 secured the title and put him on a fast track toward the PGA Tour.

Harris said returning to Broken Sound in southern Palm Beach County, where his golf journey began, carries special meaning.

"It's always great being back in South Florida; it's my favorite place in the world; it's somewhere where I want to stay the rest of my life," Harris said.

