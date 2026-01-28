VERO BEACH, Fla. — We've all heard you fight like a girl, like it's a bad thing, it's not, especially in this gym; it's a badge of honor.

"It's a male-dominated sport, so just do your best and go after it,” said sophomore 100-pound wrestler, Myleshia Willis.

WATCH BELOW: 'There wasn't any middle school program in the county,' Head Coach John-Peter Demsick tells WPTV's Kendall Hyde

Girls wrestling program at Masters Academy breaks barriers in male-dominated sport

It's not often you hear of an all-girls wrestling program, but at Masters Academy, they have just that.

"Just a little over a year ago, I felt like I needed a wrestling program for my kids, but there wasn't any middle school program in the county,” said Head Coach John-Peter Demsick, who said he saw the void in the sport and created the Masters Academy Wrestling team.

Funny enough, he put his kids in wrestling, hoping his sons would take a liking to the sport. They did, but it was his daughter, Kaylee Demsick, who fell in love with it.

"It's amazing, it's really cool, and I started wrestling, because I come from a long line of wrestlers, and it looked really fun,” said Kaylee Demsick, who at only 88 pounds, is wrestling high schoolers in the 100-pound weight class.

"I'd say it's the best stuff you can get, it's the best sport in the world,” said Kaylee Demsick, who’s joined by sophomore Willis on the mat.

In just her first year in the sport she took fourth in last year's district tournament.

While she’s still new to the sport, she’s still surprised on how the sport has changed her life.

"It's very cool, like you get to experience a lot of traveling and you build really good bonds with people. It's just a good experience to do,” said Willis.

WPTV’s Kendall Hyde said to Willis that he wrestled in high school as well and enjoyed the sport and liked a good takedown and getting two points.

He asked her what's her favorite part of the sport?

"Oh, the take downs and the wins,” said Willis.