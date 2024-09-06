How are gambling addiction hotlines dealing with demand as sports betting apps grow?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, the nonprofit contracted to run Florida's addictive gambling prevention program, said it's still struggling to meet demand after sports betting apps allowed more consumers to make bets.

Although the number of people contacting the helpline has leveled out over the last couple of months, data WPTV's Ethan Stein obtained shows officials are dealing with more calls and messages from people.

Your Health Matters Calls to gambling addiction hotline increase amid legalizing sports betting apps Ethan Stein

"It puts a strain on the resources to get the qualified people," Richard Pinsky with the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling said in a Zoom call on Thursday night. "You can't have anybody answer the phone. These are very complex issues when it comes to any compulsive behavior, but certainly when it comes to gambling. It's a very unique compulsive behavior."

WPTV

Pinsky said the group can't fully understand the affects of online gaming because it doesn't have a full year of data. He said variables like the amount of sports available to betters allow numbers to fluctuate.

WPTV

According to the American Gaming Association report, nine in 10 Americans view sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment and 75% of Americans support legal sports betting in their home state. It said it takes these numbers as signs Americans are increasingly viewing the industry as entertainment in a press release.

“These latest survey results highlight a consistent trend over the years: as gaming expands to new audiences, Americans increasingly see the benefits of a legal, regulated gaming marketplace that contributes to communities, prioritizes responsibility and provides unmatched entertainment,” said Joe Maloney with the American Gaming Association.