Former NBA player Delonte West arrested in Boynton Beach after banging on police department lobby doors

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A former NBA guard who played eight seasons in the league was arrested Tuesday night after a bizarre encounter with Boynton Beach police.

Police said Delonte West, who played for multiple teams, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, was arrested following an incident with officers.

A case report from Boynton Beach police said that just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the department's lobby, located at 2100 High Ridge Road, for an individual yelling and banging on the glass doors.

The report states that West, 38, was screaming profanities while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka.

Officers said when he began to walk away while still screaming, they ordered him to stop.

When he refused, they then commanded him to place the open containers of alcohol on the sidewalk.

Tony Dejak/AP Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James talks to teammate Delonte West during a playoff game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, April 21, 2008, in Cleveland.

The report said West complied with those demands, however, when he stood back up, he began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants.

Police said one officer unholstered and initialized a Taser and continued to give verbal commands. Officers said West complied, dropped to his knees with his hands in the air and was handcuffed.

When they tried to secure him in the back of a patrol vehicle, they said the former NBA player "continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants."

The report said that West smelled of alcohol and his speech was slowed and slurred, consistent with impairment.

West faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.

Jail records indicate he was released on bail at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday.

The former Saint Joseph's University player was the Celtics first-round pick in the 2004 NBA draft.

David J. Phillip/AP Boston Celtics' Delonte West scrambles to keep a loose ball from Houston Rockets' David Wesley during the third quarter, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2005, in Houston. The Rockets won 91-73.

Perhaps his best season came in 2006-07, when he averaged 12.2 points a game for Boston. He had other memorable moments playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging in double figures, while teaming with LeBron James for three seasons.

ESPN reported in January that West was working at a Florida drug rehabilitation center that he formerly attended.

In the past, he has publicly discussed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and had been homeless for a time.