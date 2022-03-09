Watch
WPTV to televise 9 USFL games in debut season

TV schedule includes Tampa Bay Bandits appearance
USFL 8-team league new logos
Courtesy of USFL
These are the eight USFL teams that will begin play in 2022.
USFL 8-team league new logos
Posted at 7:17 AM, Mar 09, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV will televise nine games from the new United States Football League starting next month, including the league's inaugural game and Tampa Bay's home opener.

The USFL announced its television schedule for its 2022 debut season.

NBC will broadcast nine games this season, beginning with the April 16 game between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions in Alabama, where all eight teams will play in 2022.

RELATED: Tampa Bay among 8 teams in new USFL

The Houston Gamblers will face the Michigan Panthers the next day at noon on WPTV.

WPTV's third USFL game will pit the Tampa Bay Bandits against the New Orleans Breakers on April 24 at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Todd Haley named head coach of Bandits

All nine games will also stream on Peacock.

WFLX will broadcast 14 games, culminating with the July 3 championship game.

