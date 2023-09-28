Watch Now
SportsFootball

Actions

USFL, XFL announce merger

What will become of Florida's lone spring team?
XFL and USFL logos
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Steve Luciano/Butch Dill
The XFL and USFL, both spring leagues, have announced their intention to merge.
XFL and USFL logos
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 12:57:28-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two spring football leagues will become one next year.

The United States Football League and XFL announced their intention to merge Thursday.

"Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues," the leagues said in a joint news release. "This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches and staff that are coming together."

More details regarding the name, teams and spring schedule will be announced later.

Florida State Seminoles receiver Travis Rudolph in 2016

Florida State University

Former FSU star listed on XFL roster after murder acquittal

Peter Burke
12:41 PM, Jul 31, 2023

So, what does it mean for spring football in Florida?

Both leagues are made up of eight teams, but only one currently resides in Florida.

That's the XFL's Orlando Guardians, who finished 1-9 in their lone season of play.

The reborn Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL lasted just one season in the reimagined league before becoming the Memphis Showboats, who absorbed the players and coaches from Tampa Bay during the 2023 season.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis scores 2-point conversion with 25 seconds vs. Miami Hurricanes in 2021

College Sports

ACC football headed to movie theater near you this fall

Peter Burke
9:04 AM, Aug 30, 2023

Because the USFL played all its games in Alabama in 2022, the Bandits never played in front of a home crowd.

Houston is the only city with a team in the USFL and XFL. It remains the USFL's westernmost team, while the XFL (with three Texas teams) spanned from Seattle to central Florida.

Ten of the 16 cities that are home to a spring team are in NFL markets.

The USFL's games were televised by NBC, Fox and FS1, while the XFL's games were on ABC and the ESPN family of networks. It remains to be seen whether the merger will lead to an increased presence on the aforementioned networks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!