Atlantic Coast Conference football games to be televised in movie theaters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going to the movies.

ESPN has entered into a theatrical distribution agreement to televise ACC football games in movie theaters this season, the conference announced Tuesday.

ACC games that are televised on any of ESPN's platforms are available for theatrical distribution in the away team markets – or in both home and away team markets for neutral-site games.

"We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events, and we are elated with this unprecedented agreement with ESPN," Scott Daw, president and COO of the Theater Sports Network, which inked the deal with ESPN, said in a news release. "We look forward to bringing these games to ACC football fans."

That means Florida State fans who can't travel to Clemson for the Sept. 23 game between the No. 8 Seminoles and No. 9 Tigers would be able to watch the game on the big screen in Tallahassee.

It also allows for Miami fans to head to their nearest movie theater instead of trekking to Tallahassee for the annual rivalry game against Florida State this November.

The deal also includes theatrical distribution of the New Year's Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

A total of 75 games will be televised on the big screen during the 2023 season.