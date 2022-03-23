USFL introduces new rules, including 3-point tries, overtime shootout

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new United States Football League will introduce a series of new rules, including three-point conversions and a best-of-three-play shootout in overtime.

These new rules, which were unveiled Wednesday by the league, will take effect when the spring season begins next month.

The USFL's news release said the Tampa Bay Bandits and seven other teams will "be playing a brand of football fans know and love, but with a modern twist."

Among the rules that set the USFL apart from the NFL or college football are its three options for extra points. There is still the traditional point after touchdown and two-point conversion plays, but teams will also have a third option to score three points for a successful play from the 10-yard line.

Teams will also have two options to retain possession of the football after scoring. The first is a traditional onside kick attempt from the 25-yard line. The second option will be converting a fourth-and-12 from a team's 33.

Overtime will look different in the USFL as well. Each team's offense will aternate plays against the opposing defense from the 2-yard line. Each successful scoring attempt will result in two points.

The team with the most points after three plays wins.

If the score is still tied, the subsequent attempts become sudden death to decide the winner.

Other new rule changes include two forward passes from behind the line of scrimmage, all kickoffs will be from the 25-yard line and the clock will stop for first downs inside two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

The inaugural game of the 2022 season is scheduled for April 16 at 7:30 p.m. It will be simulcast on WPTV and Fox 29.

Tampa Bay is the lone Florida team in the USFL.