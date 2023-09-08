Turf Tank takes sweat work out of football field line-marking

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Putting down the markings for a football field is an all-day job that requires standing in the hot sun for most of it. That led the city of Port St. Lucie to find a more efficient way of doing things.

Wallace Davis works for the city. He said what used to take a crew of three all day, marking out a football field with string, manual measurements and pushing the line marker, a little robot known as the Turf Tank gets it done in about two hours.

Port St. Lucie officials were searching for a high-tech solution to paint all 30 of the city's athletic fields. That's when they discovered the GPS-directed Turf Tank.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Wallace Davis, who works for the city of Port St. Lucie, says the Turf Tank robot makes the job of marking a football field easier.

The city bought one and created a test program at McChesney Park and Swan Park. It's a way to not only paint the fields but also enhance the efficiency of field crews.

Wallace said he's got to monitor the Turf Tank to make sure it functions as intended. But it beats standing in the hot sun all day, marking out a field.

"100% lifesaver," Wallace said.