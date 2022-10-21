Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL season to military deployment

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has apologized for comparing the grind of the NFL season to military deployment.

"Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words," Brady said Thursday before taking questions from reporters. "I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way. So I apologize."

Brady made the remarks on his most recent "Let's Go!" podcast.

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, 'Man, here I go again.' There's only one way to do it," Brady said.

RELATED: Brady appears to be sacking marriage

Some in the military took umbrage to Brady's remarks, expressing their disappointment on social media.

Brady has shown his support for the military throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL, visiting troops overseas.

"I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served," Brady added. "In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It's two very different things and I shouldn't have made the comparison."