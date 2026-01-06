Suncoast High School's Cate Goddeau-Hall named Under Armour flag football All-American

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Ever since she was a child, Cate Goddeau-Hall has been a natural-born athlete, shining the brightest as an award-winning gymnast.

"I did gymnastics for 12 years," Goddeau-Hall said.

WATCH BELOW: Gymnast turned flag football star eyes Olympic dreams

Despite her success, she needed a change.

"I decided to switch into CrossFit because gymnastics was a little too taxing on my body," Goddeau-Hall said.

Despite never playing a team sport, she tried recreation flag football. She enjoyed it so much that she joined the TruSkillz Flag Football team, a national powerhouse.

"I started playing with them, and then from there I went to play at my high school, Suncoast," Goddeau-Hall said.

While playing high school sports, she got an idea.

"I submitted a combine for USA Football, and I got invited to the trials," Goddeau-Hall said.

She made the team but only as an alternate, prompting her to work harder.

Led by our very own. Introducing your 2026 UA Next All-America Flag Roster‼️ pic.twitter.com/rLj0znEQpB — All-America Game (@UANextFootball) December 28, 2025

"When I heard alternate, I expected it because at that time I was only playing rusher. It brought me to expand my position-wise, so now I'm playing receiver and center," Goddeau-Hall said.

Since expanding her game, she is now among the best in the sport, recently being named to the high school All-American team.

"It just gives an exciting feeling of how I can lead the next generation into soon being in the Olympics and leading them into playing a sport that they may have even thought of before because it wasn't a girl's sport," Goddeau-Hall said.

Flag football will make its Olympic sport debut in 2028 in Los Angeles, with Goddeau-Hall hoping to make the roster.