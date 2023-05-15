Peacock to become exclusive streaming home for NFL playoff game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peacock will be home to the NFL's first-ever exclusive streaming telecast of a playoff game, the NFL and NBC announced Monday.

The NFL wild-card playoff game on Jan. 13 will immediately follow the 4:30 p.m. game on NBC and WPTV, which will be simulcast on Peacock.

"We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season," Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the NFL's media properties, said in a statement. "Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the league, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock's streaming platform is the next step in that strategy."

Peacock will also be the exclusive home of a regular-season game for the first time this season when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Buffalo Bills at 8 p.m. on Dec. 23. It follows a special "Sunday Night Football" game — at 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday — on NBC and WPTV.

Both the Peacock exclusive regular-season and wild-card playoff games will be shown on NBC stations in the markets of the competing teams.