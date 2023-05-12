Watch Now
2023 'Sunday Night Football' slate includes MVP QBs, 2 Dolphins games

Division rivals headline early season Sunday night matchups
Kansas City Chiefs players huddle around QB Patrick Mahomes before AFC Championship, Jan. 29, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs players huddle around quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 12:39:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two most recent MVPs of the NFL will face off for the first time in their careers when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Jets on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this season.

A week four showdown between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and newly acquired Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers highlights the slate of Sunday night games released by the NFL on Thursday night.

This season's "Sunday Night Football" package includes the usual Thanksgiving evening game and Thursday night opener, as well as a Saturday night game exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Other intriguing matchups include an early season AFC East Division rivalry game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots and an October game between Miami and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Thursday night kickoff game has the Detroit Lions traveling to Kansas City. The Lions finished the 2022 season with wins in eight of their final 10 games, while the Chiefs won each of their final eight games last season, including the playoffs.

Three nights later, the New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in the first true Sunday evening game of the season. The NFC East Division foes were playoff teams last season.

In a rare Saturday late afternoon game on NBC, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. Then Peacock will be the exclusive home of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m.

Another season of "Sunday Night Football" on WPTV begins Sept. 10, immediately after "Football Night in America."

