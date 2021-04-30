Notre Dame to play back-to-back prime time home games in 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV will televise all seven Notre Dame home games in 2021, including a pair of back-to-back prime time games in October.

NBC and Notre Dame released the kickoff times Thursday for its "Notre Dame on NBC" coverage, now in its 31st season.

Coverage begins with the Sept. 11 home opener against Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. It will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Four of the seven home games will begin at 2:30 p.m. The other games set for that timeslot are Purdue (Sept. 18), Cincinnati (Oct. 2) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20).

The Fighting Irish will host Southern California and North Carolina in successive weekends. The USC game, which wasn't played last year for the first time since 1945, is slated for Oct. 23, while the UNC game is scheduled for Oct. 30. The Irish beat the Tar Heels 31-17 last season in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

2021 Notre Dame Schedule on WPTV

Date Opponent Time Sept. 11 Toledo 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Purdue 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 Southern California 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 North Carolina 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 Navy 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 Georgia Tech 2:30 p.m.

The lone remaining daytime home game will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Navy. It is the resumption of an historic rivalry that was interrupted last year for the first time since 1927 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame is returning to an independent schedule this season after spending 2020 as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Irish will play three ACC opponents on the road this year, including the Sept. 5 season opener at Florida State.