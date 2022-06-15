Jason Garrett joins 'Football Night in America' team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is moving from the football field to the studio.

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that Garrett will join the "Football Night in America" team as an analyst.

Garrett joins host Maria Taylor and analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" pregame show.

The former Cowboys coach was 85-67 in nine seasons in Dallas. He began his coaching career as quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins under current Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott listen to the national anthem before the team's game against the Chicago Bears, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

Prior to coaching, Garrett spent 14 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a backup quarterback.

Garrett, who made his broadcasting debut earlier this year with NBC's USFL coverage, said in a statement that he's "truly humbled and thrilled" to join the "Football Night in America" team.

"I intend to share my lifelong passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night," Garrett said.

"Sunday Night in America" can be seen on WPTV at 7 p.m. every Sunday in the fall during the NFL season.