Buccaneers to host Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch on 'Sunday Night Football'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this season.

The NFL announced Thursday that the game – a rematch of Super Bowl LV – would be played in prime time on Oct. 2 at Raymond James Stadium, where Brady and the Buccaneers pounded the Chiefs 31-9 to become the first team to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

The announcement came ahead of the complete "Sunday Night Football" schedule release Thursday evening.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay met twice in Tampa during the 2020 season, with the Chiefs winning 27-24 in the regular season.

It would be the last time the Buccaneers lost that season, going 7-0 on their way to a dominating Super Bowl performance.

Tampa Bay's defense sacked Mahomes three times in the Super Bowl and kept the pressure on him. Mahomes finished the game with 270 passing yards and two interceptions.

Brady, meanwhile, won his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP award in his first season as a Buccaneer.

Another season of "Sunday Night Football" on WPTV begins Sept. 11, immediately after "Football Night in America."