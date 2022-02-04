Watch
Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach

54-year-old replaces Urban Meyer, led Eagles to Super Bowl
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Pederson as their coach, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago. A formal announcement is planned for Friday, Feb. 4, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract has not been signed. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Doug Pederson
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 03, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach Thursday night.

The decision ends a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville's first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback.

He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.

Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl following the 2017 season and made the playoffs three times in five seasons. The Eagles went 4-11-1 in his final year.

Pederson was 51-34-1 in Philadelphia, including 4-2 in the postseason. Before that, he served three seasons (2013-15) as Kansas City's offensive coordinator and made the playoffs twice.

