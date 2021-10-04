Watch
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for 'just stupid' actions in video

Video appears to show coach of winless team touching woman's behind
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Conroy/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer signals to an official during the first half of a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer signals to official on sideline at Cincinnati Bengals in 2021
Posted at 5:51 PM, Oct 04, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called "just stupid."

A video surfaced Saturday night showing a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap.

Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman's behind.

Meyer, 57, called a team meeting to address his actions and vowed to "own it."

That's the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

Meyer didn't fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville's 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night. The three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach remained in his home state of Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at Urban Meyer's Pint House, his restaurant in Columbus.

"Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it," Meyer said of his actions. "Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position."

