Is Tom Brady done in Tampa Bay, NFL?

TAMPA, Fla. — If Tom Brady played the last game of an unprecedented career, he ended with one of his toughest losses after a stunning comeback.

Bloodied and battered by the Los Angeles Rams, the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a 27-3 deficit only to see the defense surrender a big play in the final minute to set up Matt Gay's winning 30-yard field goal.

The Rams' 30-27 victory Sunday sent Los Angeles home to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game next week and ended Tampa Bay's bid to become the NFL's first repeat champions since Brady led New England to consecutive titles following the 2003-04 seasons.

Alex Menendez/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at referee Shawn Hochuli during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Have the Rams also ended Brady's career?

"Truthfully, guys, I'm thinking about this game. I'm not thinking about past five minutes from now," Brady said.

Brady is under contract for 2022 but his return isn't definite.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it, taking it day by day," Brady said.