Former Bills player Butch Rolle overwhelmed by injury to Damar Hamlin

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Well wishes and prayers continue to pour in from across the nation for Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a moment too hard too watch for former Bills tight end Butch Rolle.

"I just kinda walked away and started to say a prayer. I said 'I pray to God this kid is okay,' " Rolle said.

The Miami native played six seasons with the Bills before heading off to the Arizona Cardinals in 1992. He said the medical emergency left him overwhelmed with emotion and took him back to his days on the gridiron.

"I know me as a player, I wouldn’t have gone back out there. There’s no way I would’ve had the mindset," Rolle added.

Support is also being felt in Palm Beach County at Crazy Horse Saloon in Palm Beach Gardens, a local hot spot for Bills fans, especially on game day.

"Everyone just kinda looking at each other wondering what is happening," bartender, Kelsey McNaughton said.

The sudden collapse left an unforgettable eerie silence amongst a sea of die-hard fans.

"We were packed, it was absolutely insane in here and for a bar to go pretty much silent that’s a weird feeling," McNaughton said.

The only concern now across the board is for Hamlin's healing and a full recovery.

"There’s a lot of people probably all over the world just hoping for the best and even if the days are long, you got people praying for you," said McNaughton.

"I feel confident that he will pull through this and I just pray to God, like I said a little while ago, that he will have a great story to tell," Rolle said.

